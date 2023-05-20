Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 642.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,119 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,677 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter worth $254,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

