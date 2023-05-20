Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.01

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.01 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.50). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.50), with a volume of 39,311 shares changing hands.

Pennant International Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,925.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.05.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

