Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.32. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Parks! America, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks, and attractions through Wild Animal Safari, Inc and Wild Animal, Inc It operates through the Georgia, Texas, and Missouri segments. The company was founded on July 30, 1954 and is headquartered in Pine Mountain, GA.

