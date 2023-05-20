Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 74,198 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,198 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,947,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,425,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 888,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 983,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

