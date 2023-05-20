Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,972 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. 966,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.73.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

