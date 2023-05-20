Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 923,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 687,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.11. 4,790,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day moving average is $173.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

