Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Funko by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.46. 569,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,710. The stock has a market cap of $631.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,254 shares of company stock valued at $254,726. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.