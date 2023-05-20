Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.05. 170,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,043. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

