Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CMF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 251,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,551. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

