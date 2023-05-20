Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 35,772 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 1.31% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of GXC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,712. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

