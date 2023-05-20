Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Unisys worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Unisys by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,923,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 307,866 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 249,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Unisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,877,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Unisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of UIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 684,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,572. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Unisys

In other news, Director Matthew J. Desch acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Featured Stories

