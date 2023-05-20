Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 11,322 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

