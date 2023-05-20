Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,760 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 516,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 636,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,181. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

