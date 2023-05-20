PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Holdings Lifted by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 290.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,587 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology accounts for approximately 5.3% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned about 0.85% of PAR Technology worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 85,559 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 160,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,413. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.26. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

