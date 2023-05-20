Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 141,944 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

