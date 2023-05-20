P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Purchases 90,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,989,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Trading Up 20.7 %
Shares of PIII stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.
Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in P3 Health Partners by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in P3 Health Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
