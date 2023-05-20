Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $183.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Robert G. Coradi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $95,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

