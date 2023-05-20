Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.0 %
Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 279,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Insider Activity
In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
