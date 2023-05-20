Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.21. 279,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

