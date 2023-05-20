Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.45. Origin Energy shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Origin Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.0912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.17%.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.