OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Purchases 5,271 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $11,069.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,260 shares in the company, valued at $991,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,993. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.