OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

OpGen Stock Up 7.9 %

OPGN stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.20. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

