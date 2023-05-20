OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OPAL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

