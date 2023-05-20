Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.25 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $86.55 million and $1.09 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,210,948 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

