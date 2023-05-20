Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $87.11 million and $1.02 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,210,948 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

