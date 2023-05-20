One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.
One Liberty Properties Price Performance
OLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.
