One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

OLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

About One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

