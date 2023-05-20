OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Hits $0.0020

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $266,078.71 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

