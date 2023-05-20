Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Position Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.33% of OLO worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OLO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OLO

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE:OLO opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.20. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

