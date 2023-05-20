Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $301.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

