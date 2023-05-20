OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.414 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $86,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 122.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 88.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

