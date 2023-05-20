OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.414 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 78.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

