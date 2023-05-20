Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BKOR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.