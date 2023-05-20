O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 799,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,215. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $3,163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in O-I Glass by 48.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $6,434,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 128.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

