Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.72

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.49. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 62,916 shares.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

