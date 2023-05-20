Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $10.36. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 311,498 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMZ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.