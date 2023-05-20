Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $10.36. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 311,498 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
