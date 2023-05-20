Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.67. 1,329,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,632. Nucor has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.21.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

