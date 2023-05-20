Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 8,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

