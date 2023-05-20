NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRG. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. 2,766,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 207,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 766,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 118,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

