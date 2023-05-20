Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) PT Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

NWN stock opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $55.97.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,470,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,216,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

