Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.95.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 575,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,344. Northland Power has a one year low of C$27.20 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.37.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.1270697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

