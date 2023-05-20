Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,050,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,914,000 after acquiring an additional 351,378 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $113.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

