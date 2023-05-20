Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Noah Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NOAH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,032. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Noah by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

