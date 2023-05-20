Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of NOAH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,032. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
