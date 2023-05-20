NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,344. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $107,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $90,553,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $64,152,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $60,079,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

