NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $50.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNGRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NN Group Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. NN Group has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

