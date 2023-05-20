NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 405,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,708. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.26. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

