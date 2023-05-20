NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NL. Barclays lowered their price target on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NL Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

