Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

