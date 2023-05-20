Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $7.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

