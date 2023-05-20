NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Christian D. Gates Sells 24,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NextNav Price Performance
NN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.26.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,314.42% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.