NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Christian D. Gates Sells 24,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NextNav Price Performance

NN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,314.42% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,975 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NextNav by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextNav by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About NextNav

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.