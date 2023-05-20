Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.30. 313,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,158. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,140 shares of company stock worth $1,544,313. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Stories

