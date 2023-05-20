NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Down 0.9%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.59 and last traded at C$21.93. Approximately 9,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised NEXON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.16.

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

